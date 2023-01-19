Actress Rashmika Mandanna seems to be bitten by the holiday bug and wants to go back on a vacation, says her social media post.

Rashmika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from a recent holiday trip she took. In the picture, the actress is seen all relaxed as she enjoying the picturesque locale dressed in a printed palazzo with kurta and sporting black sunglasses.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Rashmika Mandanna posted a throwback picture from her vacation and captioned it: “I want to go backkkkk” with a crying emoticon.”

However, Rashmika Mandanna did not share the location.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna grabbed netizens eyeballs when she shared a throwback picture that got social media users thinking that it’s been clicked by Vijay Deverakonda during their precious vacation.

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial ‘Mission Majnu’, which will stream on Netflix on January 20. She will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film ‘Animal’.

