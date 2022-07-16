The teaser of the action drama ‘Agent’, directed by Akhil Akkineni, shows Akhil, who also plays the title role, in a never-before-seen pose, revealing his tough side.

Siva Karthikeyan and Kichcha Sudeep took to social media to share the teaser in Tamil and Kannada, respectively, while Akhil and Mammootty did the same in Telugu and Malayalam. The Hindi version’s teaser is also out.

The teaser follows the action through the eyes of Mahadev, the head of the national security agency played by the Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Called in by Mahadev to lead an investigation, the ‘Agent’ (portrayed by Akhil) simply slays it with a show of bravery, chivalry and swag.

The introduction to the action-packed character is followed by Akhil’s makeover, which is simply stunning. Sakshi Vaidya appears stylish and lovely in a single scene, and Mammootty is at his finest. The impact is amped up also because of Surender Reddy’s visuals. Cinematographer Rasool Ellore’s depiction of Agent’s world is remarkable.

Hip Hop Tamizha’s background score comes as a plus and the production values look promising.

It appears that the Akkineni ‘Agent’ would be the next to work on Pawan Kalyan’s old film title.

After his ambitious movie with Allu Arjun failed to take flight due to varied reasons, ‘Vakeel Saab’ director Venu Sreeram shifted his focus to Akhil Akkineni. Committed to making films for Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, for now, Venu Sreeram has apparently got the nod of Akhil Akkineni for his next.

“Venu is toying with the idea of naming his next film with Akhil Akkineni ‘Thammudu'”, an online source stated. Aside from the title, sources reveal little about Venu Sreeram’s film being linked to Pawan Kalyan’s classic film ‘Thammudu’ (1999).

The source goes on to add that Akhil Akkineni-Venu Sreeram film will mostly move to floors after the actor begins his immediate next, which is mostly with a noted Tamil filmmaker.

