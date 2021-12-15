Thanking ace music director AR Rahman for emboldening and encouraging a young sound engineer to take up music direction, actor Kamal Haasan said that whatever Rahman spoke to people came from his heart.

Advertisement

At the audio launch event of ‘Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal’, which was held at Kamala Cinemas on Monday, the music director Radhan, during his speech, disclosed that it was music director Rahman who had first told him to turn a music director and thanked him.

Advertisement

Stating that when he was a sound engineer, it was AR Rahman who first told him ‘You have music in you. You try.’, music director Radhan said, “I told Rahman sir that I didn’t know if I had the competence. I said, ‘This is not the right time sir.’ To this, Rahman sir said, ‘This is the right time. Go and search’.”

Responding to this piece of information during his speech, actor Kamal Haasan said, “Thanks to AR Rahman for giving you the courage to pursue this. Had Rahman wanted, he could have said something else and stopped you. But without doing that, he has encouraged you saying you can score music.”

“I am saying this because I know him well. I know Rahman personally. Whatever he says, he says with all his heart. Otherwise, if he doesn’t mean it, he will not say it at all. He is also one of those who were instrumental in sending you up this stage,” Kamal told the young music director.

Must Read: Atrangi Re Music Album Launched With An Exclusive Concert! AR Rahman Says “When A Film & Its Plot Travels Around India…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube