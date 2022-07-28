Several celebrities including actors Prakash Raj, Sivakarthikeyan, Radhika and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joined fans of actor Dhanush in wishing him a very happy birthday on Thursday.

However, it was actor Prasanna’s birthday wish that caught the attention of most netizens, as he shared a never before seen clip of actor Dhanush playing the piano.

Sharing the video clip, Prasanna, who played one of the lead actors in ‘Pa Paandi’, which happens to be Dhanush’s first film as director, wrote, “Wishing only greater heights and even greater happiness to my dear bro Dhanush K Raja. And what more beautiful can you share to his fans on his birthday. Bro, don’t kill me for sharing this. I kept it too long for just myself!”

One of Tamil cinema’s popular stars, Sivakarthikeyan also wished Dhanush. He wrote, “Happy birthday Dhanush K Raja sir. Have a great year.”

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wished the popular actor a happy birthday and said she was proud of all that he had achieved. She wrote, “Happy birthday to our global rockstar Dhanush K Raja. So, so proud of everything you have achieved. Miles to go. Have a fantastic birthday. May you get all that you want. Wishing you a life full of happiness.”

Music director Santhosh Narayanan tweeted, “Happy birthday dearest baby darling Dhanush K Raja sir! You are such a special person and an incredible talent. This year is going to be so epic for you!”

Actor Prakash Raj too took to Twitter to wish Dhanush on his birthday. He said, “Happy birthday dear Dhanush K Raja. Keep pushing boundaries. Continue to seek. Stay blessed. Wonderful knowing you!”

Meanwhile, a special screening of Dhanush‘s superhit film, ‘Karnan’, is scheduled to be held at the Rohini cinema for fans to mark the actor’s birthday.

Following the show, the teaser celebrations of his upcoming film, ‘Vaathi‘ in Tamil and ‘Sir’ in Telugu will take place at the same venue.

