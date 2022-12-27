777 Charlie's Rakshit Shetty & Kantara's Rishab Shetty To Do A Historic Collab For Richard Antony?

Superhit movie ‘Kantara’ actor and helmer Rishab Shetty’s latest update featuring his photograph with his friend and ‘777 Charlie’ star Rakshit Shetty has triggered of speculation that the two Shettys are coming together for ‘Richard Antony’.

The movie is being produced by Hombale Films, the production house behind K.G.F. Chapter-1 and ‘K.G.F. Chapter-2’ as well as ‘Kantara’. The title launch of the movie has already become a sensation among Kannada moviegoers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rishab has shared an old picture of himself with Rakshit, actor Pramod Shetty, Pragathi Shetty (Rishab’s wife) and journalist-turned-director Sheetal Shetty.

Rakshit is directing and acting in the movie ‘Richard Antony’ and rumours are rife that Rakshit and Rishab Shetty will be seen together in the action-packed drama. Fans of both the stars, who are known for experiments, are hoping for the best.

Rakshit is at the end of his new Kannad project ‘Sapta Sagaradacheyello’ and has already begun work on ‘Richard Antony’. The music for the film is being composed by B. Ajneesh Lokanath of ‘Kantara’ fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

The fans of the two Shetty’s are now hoping that the two of them, who have made it to the top from the scratch, get together and produce magic.

Must Read: Pushpa Director Sukumar Chooses Prabhas After Allu Arjun To Create A Stylish Actioner? Here’s When It’s Going On The Floors!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News