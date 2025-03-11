The latest Tamil romantic comedy-drama, 2K Love Story, was released in theaters on February 14, 2025, and received mixed reviews. Starring Jagaveer and Meenakshi Govindarajan in the lead roles, the film explores the modern-day dynamics of friendship and love.

Now, after a few weeks spent in theaters, the romantic comedy-drama is en route to a digital release. So, in case you missed 2K Love Story in theaters, we’ll tell you when and where you can stream it online.

What’s 2K Love Story All About?

Directed by Suseenthiran, 2K Love Story follows the story of Monika and Karthik, a pair of close friends who run a wedding planning business together. However, their friendship is put to the test when a new person comes into their lives, stirring up a complicated dynamic of love and friendship. It depicts everything you want to know or don’t want to believe about modern dating culture, relationship complexity, and close-grained boundaries that are often negotiated in our generation. Besides the romantic portion, the film also allows us to see an evolving perspective from the 2000s-born human beings.

Apart from its engaging storyline, the film features Jagaveer, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Bala Saravanan, Antony Bhagyaraj, Jayaprakash, and others in significant roles. On the technical front, V. S. Anandha Krishna handled the cinematography, D. Imman composed the music, and Thiyagu took charge of the editing.

2K Love Story OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

While the makers have not yet announced an official streaming date, Pinkvilla.com suggests that 2K Love Story is expected to premiere soon. The recent social media buzz indicates that the movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Aha Tamil from March 14, 2025, onward. However, it is important to note that the makers have not yet officially confirmed the streaming date.

Considering the standard 45-day theatrical-to-OTT release window, the anticipated timeline seems highly plausible. If the reports turn out to be true, fans won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy this romantic comedy-drama from the comfort of their homes.

As of now, 2K Love Story is reportedly set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and Aha Tamil on March 14, 2025.

Check out the trailer of 2K Love Story below:

