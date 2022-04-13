Moon Knight Episode 3 Review:

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, and ensemble.

Creator: Jeremy Slater

Director: Mohamed Diab.

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Runtime: 50 Minutes.

Moon Knight Episode 3 Review: What’s It About:

It just gets better. Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) tried saving the scarab from Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) but couldn’t. Now they are in Egypt to stop Arthur from executing his evil plans. Gods are called and they don’t serve justice. Khonshu takes things in his end only to meet a tragic punishment. It is Marc’s show now and Steven helps him win it with Layla (May Calamawy).

Moon Knight Episode 3 Review: What Works:

Moon Knight so far has invested two episodes in making you understand the complexities of the darkest superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is man who is owned by multiple personalities and the third episodes hints there is one more in that body (won’t spoil). He is accompanied by a shamed God Khonshu who wants to stop an avatar Harrow from summoning Ammit.

The Episode three which takes us to Egypt gets deeper into the phenomenon of Moon Knight and the game has finally begun. Not to forget, now we have day time combats on the roof tops of Egypt where Oscar Isaac has no mask or suit and is fighting goons with bare hands. What beautiful action after the void it left in episode 2! But what turns out more glorious is the background score and music. Beautifully composed by Hesham Nazih, it adds more to the landscape than just visuals. The intrigue, a rooted tune to the character and a beautiful recall value.

Coming to the visuals, emotions are at their peak. Here is a couple on the rim of breaking their marriage. A personality stuck inside a body trying to get back its existence, a God who was shamed and now has to testify in from of other Gods who look down upon him. Each character even Khonshu is longing for something and using that for his benefit is a man who walks with pieces of broken glass in his shoes. What more can even hurt him.

Episode 3 hints at way to many things making it the most packed episode out of the three. A hint at the fact that probably Marc has killed his father-in-law. A hint that Steven’s body may have more personalities than Marc who also turns into the Moon Knight. Yes, you heard that right. Absence of Khonshu also means absence of the suit, so how will he fight now.

There are too many questions this fulfilling episode has left me with.

Moon Knight Episode 3 Review: Star Performance:

Oscar Isaac is proving his prowess with each episode. The actor has to combat, portray complex emotions, shift between personalities and also make that all look smooth and not jumbled. And he manages to succeed. There is a 10-second single frame scene where Marc has to let Steven take over the body. Oscar shifts from Marc to Steven in a millisecond and you can see the instant change in expressions, voice, accent and body language. Not even a second, you guys!

Ethan Hawke continues to be gory and he only gets darker. The actor is now getting more intense and feels like he has entirely shed his romantic dude image already.

May Calamawy has a lot to do this time. The actor is a fresh face in the MCU and definitely has range. She even gets some action and she does pretty well.

Moon Knight Episode 3 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

Just a scene where the Gods in the Great Pyramid Of Giza summon Harrow and he just enters as if he knew he was going to be called. The scene feels a bit too fast and works as a glitch.

Moon Knight Episode 3 Review: Last Words:

Moon Knight is the darkest Marvel show without the standard trying to hide the blood approach. The humour is intense too and so are emotions. Get on board before it’s too late.

