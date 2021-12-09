Hawkeye Review (Episode 4)Review: Star Rating: 2.5 out of 5.0 stars2.5

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Alaqua Cox, Florence Pugh and ensemble.

Creator: Jonathan Igla

Director: Bert & Bertie

Streaming On: Disney+

Language: English (with subtitles)

Runtime: around 50 minutes each episode.

Hawkeye Review (Episode 4): What’s It About:

Clint Barton who decided to be with his family this Christmas holiday is stopped when suddenly news flashes that Ronin is back. Kate Bishop is introduced and now Hawkeye is put to the task of clearing her name and ending the myth of Ronin once for all. Episode 3 takes us to a deeper investigation of things happening around and is mainly about the ladies on the show.

Hawkeye Review (Episode 4): What Works:

So far Hawkeye has been catering to its core audience. For the ones who try and find things that might put them off, Marvel played well and also added a few new elements. First of all, focusing on the humane side of Clint Barton and setting the show on a very optimistic note right from the beginning. With episode 4 they somewhere know the audience now needs more and they cannot rely on the above mentioned two things.

So episode 4 is a service to the ladies of the show. We first meet Eleanor aka Kate Bishop’s mother played by Vera Farmiga. While the scene did put me off a bit, the writing reveals that not just her now fiancé Jack but she is also hiding some secrets. Kate is always on the screen. We enter Maya’s home and yes she again gets a fighting sequence. Now where the writing gets on the high point is when it makes you realise that not just Mr Barton, but his Mrs Barton is also well versed with his spy duties.

The moment which is shown ‘just by the way ‘ is rather catchy and I so want her to be involved in what’s coming up already. Well, she also speaks fluent German! And last but not the least, Yelena Belova, drum rolls. Don’t act like that’s a spoiler, you. While she does not get to speak this time, she has certainly risen the anticipation.

What the episode does best is cryptically explain why Hawkeye doesn’t what Kate Bishop to join him. In the aforementioned battle, Clint is stuck in a situation where Kate is hanging to a cable and he is reminded of Natasha Romanoff who he last in a similar hanging situation when they went to get the soul stone. He fears of losing people who form a bond with him and he isn’t ready to lose anyone else.

Hawkeye Review (Episode 4): Star Performance:

Jeremy Renner is not with his Hawkeye smirk in this one strangely. He is given the most emotional sequence when he talks about meeting Natasha Romanoff for the first time and losing his family to the Blip. But it does not hurt us as much as it should have.

Kate Bishop aka Hailee Steinfeld continues to be the same chirpy girl on the mission. Maya played bay Alaqua Cox doesn’t get to do much except fight this time. Same with Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova is in the same situation.

Hawkeye Review (Episode 4): What Doesn’t Work:

In my opinion, this is also the weakest episode so far. While we are deeply introduced to the women, the reveal moments written for them aren’t fulfilling. The biggest reveal so far that of Yelena Belova happens and does nothing to you.

Since we are talking about Yelena Belova’s entry, the action fails to impress like it did in episode 3. There is a situation where 4 people are indulged in a hand to hand combat and it looks like choreographed at the last moment in comparison to the amazing chase sequence from the last episode.

Also, this is a mini-series and we are just 2 episodes away from finale, aren’t things moving a bit too slow?

Hawkeye Review (Episode 4): Last Words:

As a whole, the show has managed to hook me as a viewer but episode 4 has sure made me lower my expectations. I hope 5 has me back on board, fingers crossed!

