Special Ops 1.5 Review: Star Rating: 4.0 out of 5.0 stars4.0

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Alaqua Cox and ensemble.

Creator: Jonathan Igla.

Director: Bert & Bertie.

Streaming On: Disney+

Language: English (with subtitles)

Runtime: around 50 minutes each episode.

Special Ops 1.5 Review: What’s It About:

So hello again, episode 1 and 2 were kind of introduction and by the end Kate Bishop being the clumsy self decided to bring more twists to show. Also, we met Maya Lopez aka Echo for the first time. Episode 3 begins with an in detail introduction to Echo and what makes her the person she is now and why does she want revenge from Ronin. The episode begins with Hawkeye and Kate trying to save themselves, and then walking into a trap. Oops, I almost gave a spoiler.

Special Ops 1.5 Review: What Works:

As said earlier, this is a humane dive into the life of the most underrated and non-glamorous Avenger. Clint Barton aka Hawkeye is now taking the centre stage and not in his robust demeanour but has problems now. He is aged and carrying a baggage of being the saviour for long, losing his friend and he also has a hearing problem now.

After introducing Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in the first 2 episodes and setting her universe, the writing now moves to other characters. Introduced by the end of second episode, the third opens up to a little deaf girl who is trying to study in a normal school. Her father trains her to be robust and we get to know she is none other than Maya Lopez aka Echo.

Her introduction is shaped in a way that you want to know more about her and there is also a hint that she is definitely more than just a leader of a tracksuit gang. It is also a good way to make the audience anticipate because an Echo spin-off show is already confirmed. As I wrote in the review of the first two episode, Hawkeye set in a rather optimistic premise is more emotional than action drama. You see Maya’s motivation to seek revenge from Ronin and I won’t spoil that for you, but it is legit.

Coming to Ronin, we all know who that is and we even know who is the only person to ever know his true identity. Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow was the only reason why Clint Barton left his Ronin self behind and came back to be Earth’s mightiest hero. The showrunners know this detail and they make sure Black Widow gets her deserved tribute. At one point when Maya asks Hawkeye who killed Ronin, he says, “Black Widow”.

While that is his idea so the identity stays unknown because both the parties Ronin and Natasha are dead from his fake tale. But if you see deeper, in my opinion it is also his way of telling Nattie brought him back to being good and not succumbing to evil. If not her he would have never found the motivation to bring back his family. Good going writer’s room!

The action gets interesting and we meet Hawkeye’s tricky arrows, but through Kate Bishop. But someone please explain me about the one that turns gigantic on the bridge. Is it the Pym particle?

Special Ops 1.5 Review: Star Performance:

The new additions to the clan are Maya Lopez aka Alaqua Cox and Fra Fee. While they are yet to completely show their range and act, they do manage to create intrigue around them. Exploring their dynamic in the coming three episodes should be fun.

Special Ops 1.5 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

There’s hardly a bad bone in this episode apart from a request, please show more of Pizza Dog!

The room has been set to introduce Echo’s dangerous Uncle. While the Internet feels it is Kingpin, we will have to wait. Get in to see Maya’s tale and Hawkeye’s tribute to his dear friend.

Read my Hawkeye Review (Episode 1 & 2) Here!

