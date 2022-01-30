After carving a niche for himself in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn has finally stepped into the digital space. Ajay is all set to make his digital debut with Disney + Hotstar’s upcoming show Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. After teasing fans with intriguing posters, Bhuj: The Pride Of India actor finally dropped the first rushes of his digital debut show and we are hooked. Apart from the Singham actor, who portrays the role of DCP Rudra Veer Singh, the show also stars an ensemble cast including Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Raashii Khanna, Satyadeep Misra and Tarun Gahlot.

Backed by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is a remake of the British series, Idris Elba starrer, Luther. In Luther, Elba portrayed the role of an obsessive police officer. Speaking about the 2-minute-11-second long trailer, it opens with Devgn’s long shot and Kulkarni’s dialogue saying, “Maine suna double murder se come back kiya,” Ajay corrects him and says, “Tripple Murder.” Here’s when things get intense and Ajay begins to pursue the intelligent criminals, who have been giving him and his team sleepless nights. Soon we see Raashii Khanna’s entry in the show as Aaliyah, a sociopath, along with another police officer played by Ashwini Kalsekar.

The first rushes of Rudra are enticing enough to keep your eyes glued to your television screens. It is not only a thrilling series but it is equally dark and intense to keep you captivated. Rudra’s marriage problem with Esha Deol gets an interesting piece of advice from his unmarried colleague. He tells Ajay Devgn that couple’s who don’t sleep together tend to have a successful relationship. When Ajay asks him if he has personal experience or he has an app, he says he has read it somewhere. Ajay says, “Means you are not married.”

With Ajay Devgn’s power-packed dialogues, gripping storyline, Rudra makes for a complex and dark web show that no one wants to miss. Ajay plays a titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness. The thrilling crime saga has been shot across multiple unique locations in Mumbai.

Well, it would totally interesting to see if Ajay Devgn will do justice to Idris Elba‘s role in Luther and if the Hindi remake will be able to live up to the expectations. We can’t wait for the show to arrive soon, can you?

