What happens when a dysfunctional family comes together? Madness unfolds. And that madness gets multiplied with impeccable comic timings of actors like Vinay Pathak, Kusha Kapila, and Divyenndu. Life Hill Gayi is an upcoming Disney+Hotstar, whose trailer is offering a terrific ride already.

The series stars Mirzapur fame Divyenndu who has left his Munna Bhaiya world but not the swag as he transforms into Dev for this web series. He believes in living life, king size. While he puts on a brave, knows it all face but in reality, he is a vulnerable and affectionate guy.

Life hill Gayi is a very relatable story of a dysfunctional family and each member in a family can relate to some or the other character in our series. Kusha Kapila plays Divyenndu‘s sister Kalki. She is incredibly funny, dynamic, and relatable. From the moment she is introduced in the frame you will be loving her determination, boss-lady vibe, and her authenticity so much that it seems like a tailor-made role.

Divyenndu and Kusha Kapila‘s banter as Dev and Kalki, trying to restore their heritage property into a booming prospect for the hospitality industry is funny yet very similar to how we are with our siblings. The chemistry is undeniably believable.

Meanwhile, Mukti Mohan is in the frames as Divyenndu’s love interest, and a pahadan girl is like a breath of fresh air. Surely, the audiences would feel the same way with a wonderful touch of comedy. Family shows, in general, have been a love emoji in recent times, with people rooting for Gullak, Yeh Meri Family, and more such TVF shows. However, sibling banters have missed the mark ever since Tripling.

Hopefully, as Dev and Kalki try to restore their heritage to win a challenge offered by their grandfather Vinay Pathak, Life Hill Gayi will surely tickle some bones but rest in our hearts with a little warmth. The web series will stream on Disney+Hotstar from August 9.

Check out the trailer of Life Hill Gayi

