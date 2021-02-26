Ninnila Ninnila Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Advertisement

Star Cast: Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Nithya Menen, Nassar & Ensemble

Director: Ani. I.V. Sasi

What’s Good: It’s a happy film. Remember, one of those Mills & Boons, you know isn’t true but put all your heart into it? Just like that.

What’s Bad: For some, this might be too much suspension of disbelief and surrendering to the slow storytelling might put them off.

Loo Break: Truly depends on your taste in films.

Watch or Not?: If you agree with the content I endorse, or the What’s Good part attracts you, go in. It is an easy breezy two-hour ride you won’t regret.

User Rating:

A lazy, overweight, no motivation to live man is out there to become a London chef. He suffers from muscle spasm, and that makes him a weird human for the people around him. Enters Tara, another ambitious girl wanting to be a chef. When the ‘ghost’ from the past is revealed, the love begins.

Ninnila Ninnila Movie Review: Script Analysis

There are some films that you don’t watch to find nuances or to examine the craft, but switch off your brain and let the magic take over. But who will do the job if I switch off my brain? Well, Nannila Nannila is mostly made for all you out there who dream and have weaved your imaginary stories. If you are one of those kinds who cannot stand even a bit of over-exaggeration of humans, this isn’t your treat, let’s meet at the next station.

Written by Ani and team, Nannila Nannila on paper and execution is like one of those Barbie films you watch. Every character is written as an exaggerated version of themselves. Once a fit individual, has the biggest tummy now, lazy to even bend and pick his towel up. A girl with OCD of top-level washes her hands n number of times, and when not washing, they have gloves over them. Another man who has been separated from his wife and daughter thinks of killing himself every day but doesn’t somehow.

This is a risky zone, I must say. One wrong move and your Barbieish world will become comical in no time. But writers here do not let that happen. While it all looks super random, everything in the writing is proportionate. What isn’t proportionate is too much explanation. It is almost on the verge of spoon-feeding. In between the parts in the restaurant get repetitive, and that pulls you out a bit. But then there comes Nithya Menen. About that in the sub-point below.

There are also people that the writers forget. For example, the friend that Dev makes in the restaurant and his parents. We don’t even see his friend in the final sequence, or I missed it, but even if he was there, he deserved more meat to his part.

Ninnila Ninnila Movie Review: Star Performance

Ashok Selvan as Dev is a perfect match. His confused expression and clueless demeanour help the script that requires a lot of it. Ritu Varma as Tara does her job as she is told to and brings a breeze with her presence on the screen. The OCD layer doesn’t seem forced on her, and that helps.

Talking about the most intricate of the three, Nithya Menen gets a part that will divide people into two. There will be opinions that the actor and the makers have gone a bit overboard with her. I for one felt, she starts it on a high note (and that does bother), but once you are in with Nithya in what she wants you to see, it becomes normal, and you understand where she is coming from.

Ninnila Ninnila Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ani. I.V. Sasi, in his direction, sticks to what he imagines this world like. You see him putting all the picturesque elements in his film. The train, to the aesthetics of the restaurant or their respective homes. Everything defines the people that delve into them. In his direction or writing, Ani doesn’t try to give out a big message or make it a cry fest. He keeps it as simple as possible.

So does the camera. The cinematography and editing are smooth and easy-going. Music does enter time and again and elevates the mood.

Ninnila Ninnila Movie Review: The Last Word

As said, it is a sweet little film that is not out there to make a point. It is telling a simple story you should listen to if it suits your taste. Nannila Nannila should be given a chance!

Ninnila Ninnila Trailer

Ninnila Ninnila releases on 26th February, 2021.

Advertisement

Share with us your experience of watching Ninnila Ninnila.

Must Read: Master Movie Review: This Is The Vijay Universe & Thalapathy-Sethupathi Know How To Entertain You!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube