Raktanchal Review: Same Old Gangster Political Drama Which Hardly Offers Anything New

Raktanchal Review: Star Cast: Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Krishna Bisht, Ronjini Chakraborty, Pramod Pathak, Basu Soni, Daya Shankar Pandey, Ravi Khanvilkar, Pravina Deshpandey, Gyan Prakash

Director: Ritam Srivastav

Streaming On: MX Player

Raktanchal Review: What’s It About? And How’s The Screenplay?

An innocent man’s life goes upside down after his father is killed by a henchman of a local don. Leaving the way he used to lead his life before, he sets on the path of becoming a don and challenges those who are misusing their power. Rings a bell? I know I know you have seen that story so many times before! Unfortunately, Raktanchal is that same old story served again to cash on the 80s nostalgia. But is it worth it?

Writers Sanjeev K Rajat, Sarvesh Upadhyay, and Shashak Raai bring hardly anything new to the platter with Raktanchal. As already discussed, the age-old story with a few changes here and there have been seen lots of times before. So when this latest MX Player show tries to entertain you with its core drama, it doesn’t gets much success. I mean c’mon, everything has been done to death now and we know what’s going to happen before it even sets the stage. Absolutely nothing in this show shocks or surprises you throughout its close to 4 and half hours run.

But there are some good points too.

The 80s nostalgia works a bit especially a few violent scenes which are indeed impactful and gut-wrenching. Action is as real as it gets. The pace of the drama is fast so it doesn’t become unbearable. The chemistry of a couple Katta and Seema touches the emotional nerve of the viewers and adds a dimension of sensitivity to an otherwise ruthless drama.

However, there’s a routine dose of cuss words which many of us sick to hear now. Just due to things like these actually, the show ends up being just another ordinary gangster-political violent drama.

Raktanchal Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Kranti Prakash Jha as Vijay Singh is a real deal. The man has done a commendable job by acing the role of a guy who is challenging big baddies in Eastern Uttar Pradesh but still has a long way to go. His character has a range. He is strong sometimes, and other times weak as well which he has brought on the screen really well.

Nikitin Dheer also justifies the character of ruthless baddie Waseem Khan and his physique helps him in this mostly.

Vikram Kochhar as Sanki is a treat to watch. The man is an excellent actor and he has shown his potential previously in shows like Sacred Games & Little Things as well. In Raktanchal too, he just takes all the attention whenever he comes onscreen. Watch him in the action scene in the climax.

Ronjini Chakraborty is excellent as Seema.

Krishna Bisht does well as Katta. Chittaranjan Tripathy, Pramod Pathak, Basu Soni, Ravi Khanvilkar, and others are good in their respective roles.

Raktanchal Review: Final Verdict

MX Player’s latest offering is nothing special but bearable. If you are still not done with the overdose of gangster dramas on the digital world, then this one is for you.

Rating: Two & Half Stars

