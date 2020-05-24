Betaal Review: The Tough Fight Against British Soldier-Zombies Makes Shah Rukh Khan’s Latest Series Binge-Worthy

Betaal Review: After Bard Of Blood, Shah Rukh Khan is back with another Netflix series, Betaal. As a producer, this time SRK decided to back a zombie-horror drama. Is it worth your time? Read the review below.

Cast: Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala, and Suchitra Pillai

Director: Patrick Graham

Betaal Review: What is it about?

The story of Betaal is set in a village called Nilja. Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra’s squad ‘Baaz’ gets a mission to clear off the village. The CM is supposed to visit there for the inauguration of a tunnel. But only if the Baaz squad had an idea that they aren’t doing anything for the development or civilization. It’s a suicide mission. These British or Angrezi zombies spare no one!

Betaal Review: What’s Good?

This is not a typical zombie drama. The makers show us the demons within people, their greed, quench for power and victory. People talk about the development of remote places, but at what cost? From the first episode itself, Betaal intrigues you. It makes you curious to know what’s going on just like the characters in the series. Yes, the zombies are used to scare us, but they represent the cunning side of human beings. This one factor reminded me of Tumbbaad in which the lead character had no end to his greed.

The background music blended well in presenting the story in a compelling way. There were no unnecessary silent scenes that would immediately lead to loud screams. The very pattern is overdone and I’m glad Betaal didn’t follow that style in abundance.

Betaal Review: What’s Bad?

Along with the good story, lights play a vital role while presenting horror on the screen. Some scenes were very dark. I had to increase the brightness and replay; especially the tunnel scenes. The attack scenes came across too fast. I understand it’s necessary to give jumpscares while telling a horror story. But one has to understand what happened to be scared of. I understand it’s necessary to give jumpscares while telling a horror story but one has to understand what happened to be scared of. A few attack scenes felt sudden and it was hard to grasp to what exactly happened. There were too many dialogues in Betaal. Some felt forced and weren’t impactful at all.

Betaal Review: Performances

Viineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra give powerful performances. Viineet balances it out well as a man who has to do his duty and listen to the conscience that tells him what’s right and what’s wrong.

How many times we have seen acid-attack survivors not made to feel they are different than us? Very rarely. It was good to see an Indian web series is on the diversifying path. Aahana’s character Ahlu is fearless and my favourite in the series.

In Sacred Games, we loved Jitendra Joshi because he would do anything for people he cared. He’s so impressive in Betaal that you’ll despise him till the end. Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala, and Suchitra Pillai did a good job as supporting cast.

Betaal Review: Final Word

If you are fond of the horror genre, Betaal is worth your time. It’s just 4 episodes and provides you with enough drama, entertainment, good horror, black magic and a terrific end.

Betaal Review Star Ratings: 3/5 Stars

