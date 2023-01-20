Kaapa Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Anna Ben, Dileesh Pothan, Aparna Balamurali, and ensemble.

Director: Shaji Kailas

What’s Good: There art of plotting multiple stories in the same landscape and interconnecting it to the main plot is visible and well executed.

What’s Bad: The same main plot that is serviced well from all directions ends up being predictable.

Loo Break: When Prithviraj folds his Mundu for beating the pulp out of goons for the zillionth time. You know he will come out of it without even a crease on his crisp white shirt by the second time.

Watch or Not?: It’s on OTT now and you can give it a try if you feel like it. No pressure!

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles).

Available on: Netflix

Runtime: 133 Minutes

User Rating:

A local Gangster in Thiruvananthapuram Madhu (Prithviraj) is triggered again when an enemy from the past knocks door again. A bag of worms is left wide open and a lot of blood needs to be shed to close it again.

Kaapa Movie Review: Script Analysis

Like Amitabh Bachchan in his era created a prototype Angry Young Man for himself with Salim-Javed, Prithviraj Sukumaran over the past couple of years has made a Man-Child wanting to rule everything with his arrogance and finding redemption most interestingly his prototype. The actor even manages to make it look different everytime, but does that really work when the plot he is given turns out predictable at the most crucial point?

Written by G.R. Indugopan, Kaapa, is a very solid premise. There are multiple interesting things. An eloped goon from a wanted list, a husband who has never even slapped anyone in his most bizarre dream trying to save his mysterious wife from a massive lethal syndicate, a gangster who is evil but somewhere has a human hidden inside him. And much more. There is so much to play with because it is not the staple placement of characters. There is a vulnerability in every corner of this landscape because someone is somebody’s weakness all the time. While the introductions are well sketched it all sums up the present part of the story that becomes highly predictable.

While the biggest weakness of the films that shuffle between present and past is the tone it misses while transitioning into the flashback most of the time, for Kaapa it is the reverse. The flashback sequences in Kaapa are so strong and unique that they raise your expectations from the story on many levels. There is politics, discrimination, the rise of a bad man, and a lot more where it feels like a perfect three-dimensional beautifully surrounded story. Every character has an arc where he gets his/her spotlight.

But turns out only the flashback gets the attention and not the present. The present is as predictable and formulaic as it can be. Every time problem rises, Kotta Madhu folds his Mundu and fights 50 guys single-handedly with his physics-defying punches and kicks without even a single weapon even touching him, forget any scratch or crease on his crisp white shirt. This is so been there seen that after a point that the perfect base set by the strong flashback becomes useless.

Also, why is so less of Anna Ben in the story? She is supposed to be the root cause of the entire saga but we never get to see how and why she eloped in the first place. We know she is innocent, but why is she running then? And why is she not letting her disguise down even once, even when alone?

Kaapa Movie Review: Star Performance

Prithviraj Sukumaran can cakewalk these parts now. The actor has found his niche and is experimenting with it. Though I want to see him experimenting more now, this performance is not bad.

Anna Ben deserves more than this and she doesn’t get much to showcase the calibre she has. Asif Ali on the other hand gets to show his range with a very merry role in hand. So does Aparna Balamurali who flips her entire arc with the amazing climax.

Kaapa Movie Review: Direction, Music

Shaji Kailas as the director is very convinced that Prithviraj indulged in hand-to-hand combat draws audience and he puts a lot of it into the movie. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t got the spark. The flashback scenes have all the spark that a good filmmaker can create.

The music and camera are average and don’t experiment much.

Kaapa Movie Review: The Last Word

Kaapa is a very interesting and fresh landscape but falls prey to a predictable narrative. Watch it for the love of Prithviraj Sukumaran and his Mundu.

Kaapa Trailer

Kaapa releases on 22 December, 2022.

Share with us your experience of watching Kaapa.

