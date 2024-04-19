Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, and Elise Duffy

Director: Zack Snyder

What’s Good: The entirety of the last sequence aboard the Dreadnaught is genuinely unique in its spectacle.

What’s Bad: Many characters and concepts feel unfulfilled as if the movie is holding the good stuff & waiting for a third installment.

Loo Break: The first 45 minutes of the movie can be skipped until reaching the anticipated final battle.

Watch or Not?: Watch only if you liked the first part, as very little here is different from the first.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Netflix

Runtime: 122 Minutes

Rebel Moon was definitely born out of the concept of creating a version of Seven Samurai in “space,” and with the first installment of this two-part film, Zack Snyder scratched that itch by gathering several diverse warriors in expectation of fighting what seemed like an insurmountable force. However, once the warriors are gathered, Part Two fails to develop the characters in exciting ways, making us wonder why so many of them were included in the first place.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Movie Review: Script Analysis

The first part of Rebel Moon created a fascinating universe for stories to be set in, as it was a mixture of Star Wars mixed with Warhammer 40k, and then even some parts of the now legendary Heavy Metal magazine when it came to visuals and tone. It seemed like Snyder was only getting us ready for a second part, where all the promises of the first could be finally realized on screen. However, Part Two: The Scargiver only brings us one step further into a story planned for more installments.

Part Two: The Scargiver feels more like an epilogue to Child of Fire than anything else because the film acts as if the characters and the plot have already reached their climactic conclusion without any build-up. Seven Samurai should have served as a template for Rebel Moon in all aspects, not only in concept but also in structure, character development, and execution, but it isn’t, which is why the movie ends up feeling quite hollow, as all the work done if the first part feels like a waste of time.

As Part Two: The Scargiver opens, we are met with what is the second act of Seven Samurai, where all the character growth in the movie takes place, but here in Rebel Moon, that second act only comprises a couple montages where we see the villagers getting ready for the battle against the Motherworld, and then we jump straight into battle. The script tries to create some context for the characters by telling them about their past, but this attempt at character development feels clunky and could be more efficient.

As the final battle ensues, the movie dedicates its entire running time to creating action sequences and not much else. Only the character of Kora receives enough meat to make us care once again, with all the other characters trying desperately to feel relevant or even unique in their own right, but the movie has no time to give them proper scenes where we can see them for who they are instead of what they tell us they are. The first 45 minutes should have had fewer songs, montages, and more meaningful conversations between our main party.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Movie Review: Star Performance

Sofia Boutella proved in Part One that she was capable of being more than just an action star, and here in Part Two, she proves it once more, making her the best performer of the film and Kora the best character. However, while this is great for Boutella and her character, it isn’t precisely the best thing for the film, as all the other characters and actors feel left behind in the dust, not because they are not capable of giving good performances but because the material doesn’t give them anything to do.

Djimon Hounsou is always a welcome presence in every movie he is in, but his General Titus feels empty because we don’t know him at all, and even when Hounsou carries his scenes by sheer personality alone, his character should have had a lot more weight. The same goes for Nair and Duffy characters, who are there only to act as action figures, battling enemies but doing little else. Ed Skrein continues to chew the scenery, but his characters have been left without any gas in the engine, and his return feels completely unnecessary as nothing different is done with him in any way; he should have stayed dead for sure.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Movie Review: Direction, Music

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver feels like a step back in terms of execution for Zack Snyder; we have seen him do much better in many other films throughout his career, but here, it seems like the budget was stretched out too much to make this 4-hour film truly consistent throughout its entire runtime. The lack of genuinely accomplished action choreography here feels like something that should not have happened, as since 300, we have seen Snyder creating some incredible and iconic action sequences. Only the final battle feels genuinely inspired here, but the rest of the action feels downright dull.

Junkie XL’s score also feels a bit too solemn and filled with grandeur that sadly is not met by the visuals or the story taking place on the screen. This is not to say that the music is terrible; the score is excellent, but it doesn’t match the movie that accompanies it.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Movie Review: The Last Word

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver feels like wasted potential and feels small compared to the first part, which in itself feels like a big mistake as this was supposed to be the movie that would fulfill all the promises of the first one. Instead, the movie makes more promises and holds back in the hope of getting that third installment, which will probably not come as the numbers Netflix made on the first movie were relatively low, and the budget was quite big. This is the end for Rebel Moon and possibly a big miss for Snyder coming out of his victory with his Justice League.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver released on 19th April 2024.

