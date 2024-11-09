Here Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, and Kelly Reilly

Director: Robert Zemeckis

What’s Good: The concept is fascinating, and watching Zemeckis and his actors try to get the idea right is also quite compelling, but once the movie starts, it stumbles every single time.

What’s Bad: Execution is king, and Zemeckis fails to translate his screenplay to the screen. The use of CGI makes everything look fake and overproduced.

Watch or Not?: This is a skip as better art pieces, including the original graphic novel, execute this idea better.

Opening:

Robert Zemeckis is one of the greatest American filmmakers of all time; there is no doubt about that. He dares to go the extra mile to create new experiences, using the latest technology and finding a way to make films different. Still, unlike James Cameron, who lives by the same philosophy, Zemeckis struggles to find a way to make his movies good, especially in the last couple of decades, as the goodwill he gained from his previous masterpieces might be running out at this point.

Here Movie Review: Script Analysis

Zemeckis takes the role of screenwriter along with Eric Roth, another great writer who just this year saw incredible success with his collaboration with Denis Villeneuve in Dune Part 2. Both of them take the challenge of adapting the original graphic novel created by Richard McGuire.

The movie tells us the story of one particular place in North America, and we see how this spot changes with the times, starting with the primordial Earth and ending in the 21st century. This is a great idea, and watching the transitions between the periods is interesting, at least during the first 30 minutes. However, the movie reveals quickly that this is all there is: transitions between characters and stories that don’t gel very well and make following the story a bit of a chore.

The original graphic novel has the advantage of being a comic, a medium where the reader can turn the page as fast or slow as they want. Alan Moore, another famous comic book writer, did the same with his novel Voice of the Fire. Still, in the same way, a reader can choose to read slow, fast, or rest whenever they like. The concept must be more convincing, relaxed, and varied in movie form.

The story jumps just too many times between periods, never staying in any period for too long, which makes it hard to connect with the characters of their stories, and on top of that, the writing becomes just too convenient and theatrical after the middle point. You can see the film struggling to justify its length, and it never entirely does it, which is sad because for a movie that is just about the 90-minute mark without credits, Here feels quite long.

Here Movie Review: Star Performance

Even if the execution of the concept is a failure, Zemeckis is lucky enough to have a great cast of actors who ultimately carry the film on their shoulders. The actors cannot save the movie from becoming monotonous, but catching all of them doing their best is worth it. Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are, of course, the best ones, and when they are on-screen, you become a bit compelled by the story because otherwise, everything is too dull.

Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly do the best they can. Still, their story is way less original, thanks to Hanks and Wright, and in the process, they don’t stand out as much, which is sad because they are excellent actors. Still, the nature of the script doesn’t translate well on screen, as all the big moments are pushed to this one room of the house, and the actors have to make it as believable as they can, but they can only do so much before the immersion breaks.

Here Movie Review: Direction, Music

Robert Zemeckis has always been daring in his filmmaking, and movies like Back to the Future, Forrest Gump, and Castaway will always be well remembered and loved. Still, recently, Zemeckis has gotten too lost in his gimmicks and concepts and forgets that while gimmicks can catch someone’s attention, they won’t keep someone in place unless that something is interesting enough. Sadly, his last ten films have been hit or miss and not compelling or entertaining enough.

Zemeckis’ direction here suffers from the same as his previous ten films, and it is so weird how he can be so blind to it, especially when we know he can deliver pretty good stories with compelling characters. The choice of not moving the camera becomes a handicap that he never manages to overcome, and it seems like Zemeckis and his team didn’t have enough creativity running through their heads to adapt the concept to the screen as it should instead of what it was on the paper.

Here Movie Review: The Last Word

Here is another Zemeckis film that needs to be more entertaining to warrant a view, as the director keeps running on gimmicks instead of just good storytelling. The actors do what they can, but the script begs to be a play, to watch live on the stage, instead of a movie that can go beyond its concept. The result is a flawed experiment from which Zemeckis will learn nothing, just as he has done in the past two decades.

Here Trailer

Here released on 08th November, 2024.

