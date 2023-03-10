65 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman, and Nika King.

Director: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

What’s Good: Adam Driver driving his way through space and falling on Earth only to be as clueless as we are. The actor is too convinced.

What’s Bad: Well, the path that is too short and bumpy in all the wrong ways which affects his driving. Why do these dinosaurs look nothing like real dinosaurs, even with all the technology?

Loo Break: There are a few jump scares where nature might knock. You can take one before the climax starts unfolding because there are some good visuals there.

Watch or Not?: You won’t miss anything if you wait for this to land on your OTT ground.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theatres Near You!

Runtime: 94 Minutes.

User Rating:

Mills (Adam Driver), a space driver, takes a 2-year job to export people in cryostasis to another planet. After bumping into an asteroid storm, his spaceship falls on Earth in 65 Million A.D. Populated by a variety of dinosaurs; he is stranded on a planet with a survivor Koa (Ariana Greenblatt).

65 Movie Review: Script Analysis

The world of cinema had a technical reset moment when Steven Spielberg showed us that even dinosaurs with a story given to them could be brought alive on the big screen. His Jurassic Park series, followed by Jurassic World movies, have set and become benchmark of dinosaur content across the globe. Somebody now decided to bring in Adam Driver and make him fight the giant Lizard only to grill one in the end like it’s easy has made the Spielberg fan in us cringe.

Written by the duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, 65 is an idea that gives room for multiple possibilities and numerous storylines. It takes us 65 Million years back on Earth when two people from a very advanced planet fell from the sky, and are stranded between the dinosaurs in the Cretaceous period. This could venture into the complexities of space and time and the landscape, or how the man has now no means but to develop something on this new planet, or how he forms a bond with this young partner as they are fighting to survive.

But 65 never bothers to start those parallel stories. It is more invested in speeding up to tell a tale that is predictable. It all makes you wait for a twist that might make this film unique. Unfortunately, it never does. Dinosaurs keep attacking, weird looking insects make all the attempts to bite, and the lead characters are running from point A to B, saving themselves with the most predictable trajectories. Whatever you see on the screen isn’t bad or unbearable, but nothing is like something you have never seen before. It is tried and tested formula, and to add more dismay, the makers don’t even use the characters to raise human conflicts in this wilderness.

There is a father of a dead teen daughter, a girl clueless that her parents died in the same crash that she survived; there is so much to explore when two people with tragic pasts come together. But the movie chooses to speed up so fast that it is least bothered about any catharsis. The short runtime kills it even more.

65 Movie Review: Star Performance

Adam Driver’s conviction in 65 is worth mentioning. The actor is convinced that he is out there to kick-start a franchise, so he acts well and becomes the best part of the movie. He is clueless, and so are we. You deserve better, Adam.

Ariana Greenblatt is a very natural performer because she doesn’t even have dialogues, but she makes us feel her pain of losing her parents even in this loosely written screenplay, and that is worth appreciating. The actor can do wonders if given a more lucrative and indulging character.

65 Movie Review: Direction, Music

The idea of hiding the giant monster and only revealing bits and pieces of it to surprise the audience by unraveling the majestic beast in the end only works if there is enough time involved in first setting up the beast and second at least giving him an entire sequence with full visibility with the protagonist. 65 does neither, and the majestic beast ends up being just another animal and not the mighty dinosaur who could end Adam’s life in a small size bite. Directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods do no good to redeem their product that has dulled in the first 30 minutes.

Why do the dinosaurs look like they were designed for a fantasy show? Barring the giant beast, all the other dinosaurs never look real. Steven Spielberg made some in the last century and they made us dread them even when we knew they weren’t real. If technology can’t even ace half of his brilliance decades later, what exactly is the use of all that budget?

Christopher Nolan has done a brilliant job at explaining the world how space is a vacuum and sound cannot travel through it. Remember how Interstellar went all silent when the scene shifted outside the spaceship? 65, which is marketed as Sci-fi, forgets that very detail, and we hear the sound of a moving spaceship in a top-angle shot in the space. The audience is becoming more competent, you guys.

The music is average and even more than required in some places.

65 Movie Review: The Last Word

Adam Driver tries to make so much sense of a movie with enough to be a strong franchise but decides to rush with a predictable story without trying to branch out. Adam deserves better. We deserve better!

65 Trailer

65 releases on 17 March, 2023.

Share with us your experience of watching 65.

