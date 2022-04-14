Star cast: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, B.S. Avinash, Raveena Tandon & others

Advertisement

Director: Prashanth Neel

Producers: Vijay Kiragandur (Hombale Films)

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations



From the day the film was announced, there has been an immense buzz among the audience. Thanks to the theatrical and home media success of the prequel, the character of Rocky and the overall franchise have become a cult. The buzz just got intensified with teasers, posters and songs.

Some thought that the craze for KGF 2 might slow down due to pandemic delays. However, multiple postponements turned out to be the best possible thing for the film as it built the hype just like burning lava under a land, ready to burst at any moment. While movie lovers were craving the saga, loyal fans of the franchise did the job of taking excitement to next level on social media.

Advertisement

Witnessing all these things, it was clear that KGF 2 is no less than a phenomenon and everyone believed it to rewrite record books at the box office.

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

KGF 2 is once a while film that is not about filmmaking or any technicalities but it’s a festival that needs to be celebrated in theatres. And guess what, director Prashanth Neel delivers the magnum opus which everyone was eagerly waiting for.

With all the hype and response in advance bookings, KGF 2 opened to packed to almost packed houses across the country. I saw 12 pm’s show and the theatre had a houseful board. And as expected, the theatre was full of people who love to whistle and scream their guts out. To describe it in one word, the experience was surreal.

No film is perfect and this one too has some flaws, but everything takes a backseat when the intent of the film strikes a chord with its audience. KGF 2 was hyped to be a visual spectacle with larger than life moments, and it doesn’t disappoint a bit!

As there’s positivity all around, the film is witnessing rapid advance bookings for the entire weekend, indicating KGF Toofan to cause a box office destruction.

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

KGF Chapter 2 delivers more than expected, which becomes a deadly combination when coupled with unprecedented hype. With all the craze plus extraordinary word-of-mouth, it won’t be a surprise if opening day hits a mammoth 50 crore mark. Then there’s a 4-day extended weekend with Good Friday tomorrow, so 150 crore mark looks achievable in the first weekend.

Also, there’s no real competitor who could challenge the tsunami of Rocky Bhai in the coming weeks. Considering all this, the film is all set to hit the 300 crore mark and the lifetime would stay in the range of 300-350 crores.

Make way for a mega historical blockbuster!

Must Read: Beast Box Office Day 1: Vijay Starrer Roars On Its Home-Ground, But Barely Howls Outside It!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube