Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ankush Gedam, Priyanshu Kshatriya, Somnath Awaghade, Kishore Kadam, Aakash Thosar, Chhaya Kadam & others

Director: Nagraj Manjule

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Nagraj Manjule

Jhund Box Office Review: Expectations

When you have names like Nagraj Manjule and Amitabh Bachchan joining hands for a film, it’s hard not to take it seriously. After the tremendous success of Sairat, people were crazily waiting for Nagraj’s film, and it left us jaw-dropped when he announced his Bollywood debut with none other than, Mahanayak.

Ever since the announcement, there has been an immense craze. It just got intensified when the first teaser and poster were released. Unfortunately, the pandemic made the wait longer. But it’s better late than never, right?

The trailer and the songs created a good hype, but not so much that we’re used to. I mean, Bollywood biggies are usually promoted aggressively, but here, everything was kept low-key. It looked like more of a movie that is a slow starter with the sky to touch once it clicks with viewers.

Jhund Box Office Review: Impact

As said above, people were curious to watch Nagraj Manjule’s magic with Amitabh Bachchan, and it was clearly visible. The theatre in which I went, had a good occupancy for a morning show. And most importantly, they weren’t disappointed by what they watched on the big screen.

The film is based on the real-life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who rehabilitated the lives of kids living in a slum by sparking the interest of football in them. The spirit of the role has been rightly captured by Big B, as he gives his soul to Vijay Borade’s character. As much as Bachchan, the kids who play Borade’s ‘gang’ have done a splendid job. Above everyone, it’s the captain of the ship, Nagraj Manjule, who has really taken efforts to give us a brilliant end product. His film will make you cry and laugh, but most importantly, it has its heart in place.

Jhund isn’t just limited to the so-called ‘classy or massy’ debate. You can either enjoy it as a popcorn flick or deep dive into its wonderful filmmaking. It will please all!

Jhund Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Nagraj Manjule and Amitabh Bachchan deliver a satisfying film with a heart. It’s for everyone, no age group matters. Another good thing that has happened to the film is that the Maharashtra government has allowed 100% occupancy for theatres in selected districts.

Apart from all the positives, there are a few things that could be a matter of concern. The first is the film’s length. Jhund is almost 3 hours long and some people might find it too lengthy. Other than it, there’s big competition in theatres with Gangubai Kathiawadi still going strong and Hollywood biggie, The Batman’s arrival. If we talk about the future competition, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam is releasing on 11th March.

Considering all the given factors, Jhund is expected to do business in the range of 45-55 crores at the box office, which would be a really good feat for a low to moderately-budgeted film.

