Star cast: Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Kriti Sanon, Paalin Kabak, Deepak Dobriyal & Saurabh Shukla

Director: Amar Kaushik

Producers: Dinesh Vijan

Bhediya Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

We all know, Bollywood has been going through never witnessed before wave of negativity. Not just social media, but even among the neutral audience on the ground level, there’s damage in reputation of the industry. Amid this, Bhediya came as a welcome change.

After the debacle of Adipurush teaser, the trailer of Bhediya was dropped online. The response was unexpected as the promo received appreciation from all the corners. Right from the concept to the VFX work, every single thing of the film received praise. In a comparison with Adipurush’s VFX, netizens praised the efforts put on this Varun Dhawan led film. So, obviously, a good pre-release buzz was generated after the trailer launch.

Further, ‘Thumkeshwari’ song elevated the buzz before the release. However, despite the stage getting perfectly set, the film lacked in the ground level promotions. Then came a wave of Drishyam 2, which turned out to be a big threat for this Amar Kaushik directorial as it stole all the thunder. The makers failed in capitalizing on the initial momentum. As a result, low advance bookings were witnessed for the opening day.

Bhediya Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

The initial start has been low to just about decent for Bhediya. The first reactions from the neutral audience too is mixed with people giving thumbs up for the attempt but there’s a feeling of something lacking in the film. Earlier, the double-digit start was on but now, it looks like the film will settle much below than an expected opening.

Speaking about the positives, the film is an honest attempt from Bollywood (not a new though) of creating an awareness about nature, which might appeal to many. For children, this is a treat as its theme, humour and the overall set up will keep them hooked. There’s nothing vulgar in it, so the film is a family friendly.

Bhediya scores in merit when it comes to the department of VFX and it’s a strong point during the time when there’s a hoopla of VFX in the market. Speaking about the competition, the film is enjoying solo release today. Even in the next week, there’s Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero, which seems to be a kind of niche film. Avatar: The Way Of Water is the only major upcoming competition, which too will release on 16th December.

Now coming to negatives, the film feels a bit lengthy due to its slow screenplay. Apart from the children, this Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer will not be able to full satisfy any other age groups. Speaking about the competition, even though the film has no major upcoming challenge for next 2-3 weeks, it has a challenger in the form of Drishyam 2, which released last week.

Ajay Devgn’s film is working among both the classes and the masses. It is expected to continue its strong run at the box office and dent the numbers of this Amar Kaushik directorial.

Bhediya’s content makes it suitable for the A centres and B centres (to some extent), but since the word-of-mouth is not on the positive side totally, the film will not be able to reap the full benefits at the box office.

Bhediya Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Bhediya, despite being an honest attempt from Bollywood to try something different, doesn’t tick all the boxes. Despite free run for 2-3 weeks, the film will not be able to churn out big numbers at the ticket windows due to its shortcomings. Further, Drishyam 2, which has retained a good chunk of screens, will dent the potential of the film.

It is expected to earn anywhere between 45-60 crores at the Indian box office. So, we can say that this Varun Dhawan’s ‘monster inside me’ show isn’t a box office monster we were expecting!

