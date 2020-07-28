WWE: Will Wrestlemania 37 Be Impacted By COVID-19? Vince McMahon Breaks Silence

It wouldn’t be an overstatement if one says that Wrestlemania 36 was a nightmare for WWE fans. Except for The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ Boneyard match, no other contest lived up to the expectations. Also, the absence of crowd deducted half of the fun. Now, what’s in store for next year’s Wrestlemania 37? Is it going to be a normal one or COVID- 19 clouds still surrounding it? Read on to know more.

As far as one knows, Wrestlemania 37 is slated to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood of California (outside of Los Angeles) on March 28, 2021. But owing to the never-ending pandemic situation, there are high chances that WWE’s biggest event might get shifted to another location.

Speaking about the same, WWE’s brain, Vince McMahon spilt it out during Annual Shareholder’s Meeting. He said, “It wouldn’t be fair to mention that now because we’re following the COVID-19 aspect. So many cities are obviously interested in Wrestlemania and many have bid for it, and what have you. This somewhat changes from time to time, again, depending upon the severity of COVID, but we haven’t announced anything yet.”

Meanwhile, as part of the #SpeakingOut movement, Jack Gallagher, whose real name is Oliver Claffey, was among several wrestlers who have been accused of sexual harassment and assault. He was released from WWE in the last month.

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic v*olence, child abuse and se*ual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended,” the statement read.

(Inputs from IANS)

