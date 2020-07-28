Tom Holland AKA Spider-Man Now OFFICIALLY Dating Nadia Parkes? Scoop Inside!

Avengers: Endgame actor Tom Holland is quite private about his personal life. For a long time now, rumours have been rife that the actor is seeing The Spanish Princess actress Nadia Parkes. They were even reportedly spending a lot of time together amid the lockdown. But looks like our Spider-Man is now ready to introduce his ladylove to the world.

For the unversed, it was back in May, when the linkup rumours first began. Furthermore, reports stated that Tom and Nadia had been already dating for 3 months. The couple was even said to be quarantined together. Just like most couples amid the coronavirus pandemic, Holland seems to have found a true connection too.

Tom Holland took to his Instagram to share a picture of Nadia Parkes. The Doctor Who actress can be seen standing on the streets. She wrote a white tee and left her hair open. One could witness her clicking a picture while the Avengers: Endgame actor clicked her. Nadia kept her face covered with a mask owing to the on-going crisis.

While Tom Holland did not share any caption, this has come as a beautiful and rare surprise to his fans. For those who still question if it was really Nadia Parkes, the beauty shared a post on her Instagram too. She was in the same avatar, but without the mask. The last bit seemed to be a planned move by the couple!

Meanwhile, DailyMail had previously confirmed Tom’s relationship with Nadia Parkes. “It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London. They made the decision to isolate together and things have been going great between them. Tom has told friends and family they’re in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger,” revealed a source close to the development.

Check out Tom Holland’s latest post ft. Nadia Parkes below:



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!