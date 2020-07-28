Shawn Mendes is amongst the highly popular artists across the globe and there’s a reason behind. Not just his humble and mysterious persona, but it’s his love for his younger sister is something which makes him a fan favourite!

As we all know, the Señorita singer has a tattoo made with initial ‘A’ behind his ear and it’s dedicated to sister Aaliyah. Now, he has another surprise for his sis and Shawn has inked himself once again. This time he has done it on his collarbone.

Tattoo artist shared the picture about the same on Instagram in which he has inked ‘Aaliyah Maria’ on Shawn Mendes’ collarbone.



Take a look at Shawn Mendes’ post below:

Sweet, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, in the last month, Shawn and Camila Cabello joined a protest in Miami, Florida, following the death of George Floyd.

The 46-year-old Minneapolis man died last Monday after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes.

Cabello and Mendes, who have been quarantining together, were spotted walking alongside demonstrators on Sunday.

Mendes was dressed in all black as he held a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign above his head. Cabello was seen walking ahead of him with her own sign.

The pair have also spoken out about Floyd’s death on social media. Addressing the same, singer Cabello had wrote: “I’ve been trying to find the right words to say after I saw the video where George Floyd’s life is being taken from him with impunity… I am so sorry to George Floyd’s family and Ahmaud Arbery’s family, And Breonna Taylor’s family and to the countless other black families that have their children and parents being taken away from them.”

(Inputs from IANS)

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!