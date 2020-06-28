WWE: Vince McMahon & The Company Are NOT HAPPY With Renee Young Over Her COVID- 19 Revelation?

Just a few days ago, the news about WWE presenter Renee Young shook fans and the company. She was tested positive for COVID- 19. She shared the news on social media with her followers.

Renee Young tweeted, “Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone.” Following the revelation, her followers wished for her speedy recovery from the virus. But seems like, Vince McMahon and the company are a bit pissed with Young’s revelation on social media.

Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, WWE has instructed the employees to be tight-lipped about the COVID- 19 test results and not to share it on social media. The company didn’t have an idea that Young would proclaim her test results in public. It is learned that WWE will be holding a press meeting in regards to COVID- 19 tests and results of the employees.

Apart from Renee Young’s tweet, the other shocking news has been about her husband and All Elite Wrestling World champion, Jon Moxley. The wrestler was pulled out from AEW Dynamite due to COVID-19 concerns.

Informing about Jon Moxley, Tony Khan’s tweet read, “Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on ahead of their title fight”

