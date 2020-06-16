WWE Superstar Roman Reigns SPEAKS On His Return: "When I Come Back & Destroy Everybody..."

‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns is out of the action for several months now. He was supposed to face Goldberg at WWE Wrestlemania 36 but was replaced by Braun Strowman and since then, there are no concrete talks on his return.

Apparently, Roman Reigns backed off of the main event due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. His friend and former teammate, Seth Rollins too, recently expressed his feelings over Roman’s return to the ring. But now, the superstar himself has spilt the beans over the discussion.

During the conversation with the founder of Fightful.com, Jimmy Van, Roman Reigns said, “I am sticking to a legit quarantine and we are staying in lockdown for many reasons, not just myself, but my family, and my community. To be able to set that example. But, you know, hopefully, we’ll get back to normal soon. I’ll be whooping everybody’s ass soon and you can write all you want on about that.”

“I’m sure everybody’s like, ‘Why won’t he come back? When’s he going to come back?’ Then when I come back and destroy everybody, they’re gonna be pissed. But it’s all good because I’m the best. Yes sir!” Roman added.

Meanwhile, speaking about Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins recently spoke on his friend coming father again with twins. “They’re just turning out twins, man. This is their second set of twins now, which is crazy to me. I’ve never met anyone that had two sets of twins back-to-back, ” reports Sports Illustrated.

“I was fortunate to get the news a while back, and it was nice to see him come out and explain why he’s been taking time off. He’s got five kids running around at home, and he’s trying to help the wife out and make sure everybody’s safe. It’s awesome. It seems like everybody is getting in on the new kid thing these days,” Rollins added.

