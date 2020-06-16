‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot Wears Batman’s Cowl Achieving The Superpower Of Being Always ‘Super-Cute’

Zack Snyder is all set to bring the much-talked-about Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max in 2021. Since its announcement, the fans are going berserk on social media. Not just the behind-the-scenes footage, but every news related to the film has been making our wait tougher.

Zack Snyder is making sure to keep the steam of curiosity around the film alive. He has been sharing many behind-the-scenes photos also including Darkseid. Not just him, even the other stars have now started sharing the BTS moments.

Recently, ‘Cyborg’ Ray Fisher surprised his fans with a photo from a scrapped scene of his character. This ain’t it! Now, ‘Wonder Woman‘ Gal Gadot has shared an on-set photo in which she’s seen wearing Batman’s cowl. It’s obviously oversized for her but nonetheless, she looks cute in it.

Check out the photo here:

On the differences between the original Justice League and Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter, “It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie. You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.”

He also added, “I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen.”

Zack Snyder concluded by saying, “This return to that pedigree and to let my singular vision of my movie be realized, in this format, in this length, is unprecedented and a brave move.”

