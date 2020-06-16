Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot Make Their Relationship Instagram Official, Check Out

It’s Instagram official now that Lil Wayne is in a relationship with model Denise Bidot. On Monday, Denise took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartwarming picture with Lil Wayne and captioned it, “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us.”

Denise Bidot used a black heart emoji along with the caption. In the pic, we can see both Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot sharing kisses and laughter together. Have a look below:

Though Lil Wayne hasn’t posted anything regarding this on his social media so far. But he seems to have a great way of showing his love for Denise. Guess, the model is the only person who he is following on social media. Isn’t that great?

Well, Instagram stories will vanish after 24 hours, posts will be covered up by new posts but this is one gesture by Lil Wayne which is right there for everyone to see every time. Sweet, right?

Previously Lil Wayne was linked with the Australian model La’tecia Thomas. In fact, both of them were also rumoured to be engaged. It has just been 1 month since the duo reportedly broke up.

Meanwhile, according to dailymail.co.uk, during the latest episode of his Apple Music series Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne, the rapper confirmed that he is in a relationship. While he was in discussion with Nicki Minaj, she said, “Remember when you was telling me that I be having an attitude all the time because I needed good d**k? You was right though.”

Replying to Nicki, Lil said, “I just hope my girl heard that, that’s all.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!