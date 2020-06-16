John Legend Vs Alicia Keys: Music Monarchs To Mark Juneteenth With A Face-Off

After impressing fans with several impressive face-offs, VerzuzTv has announced the next and the best of all line-up. Celebrating the Juneteenth, Friday will mark a musical showdown between John Legend and Alicia Keys. The two will square off on the piano and it was announced on VerzuzTv’s official page with a beautiful picture.

If you aren’t aware, Juneteenth is the day which marked the end of slavery in Texas in the year 1865. It is celebrated on June 19 every year. This year will be special with John Legend and Alicia Key making it musical at 8 PM EST.

Initiated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, the online battle series has been quite popular. Started on April 11, the Verzuz Instagram handle has grabbed attention and people have been waiting for more.

The Alicia Key and John Legend face-off announcement was made in the classiest way. In the picture, a royal looking piano can be seen sitting mightily. With beautiful flowers and a few Grammy trophies around make it look way beautiful.

So far, the weekly series that kick-started with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s face-off, has by now seen showdowns between Ryan Tedder and Benny Blanco, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Ne-Yo and Johnta Austin, T-Pain and Lil Jon.

The battle is said to have Alicia Keys’ If I Ain’t Got You. And John Legend’s iconic song All Of Me. Both will also be playing the acoustic versions of their other songs as well.

