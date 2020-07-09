



WWE superstar Carmella has decided to spill the beans about her love life with beau and fellow WWE star Corey Graves. This comes after Corey recently compared their love life to that of Pandas in captivity. But looks like that comparison did not go down too well with Carmella.

The wrestling superstar decided to set the record straight during her recent appearance on the podcast Just The Sip. Opening up about Corey Graves comment, Carmella told the podcast host Justin Sylvester, “[He] made it seem like he didn’t want to mate with me in quarantine and he didn’t realize it was coming out of his mouth, that is was like insulting.”

Further talking about the repercussions of Corey Graves’ comment, Carmella said, “It got picked up by all these news sites and it turned into this huge thing. And I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m great now that the entire world knows that you don’t want to have s*x with me, so that’s cool.'”

Carmella said that she was surprised by Corey Graves’ comment that he felt that she was “throwing her at him”! But Carmella says that she now understands the context behind Graves’ comment. The WWE champion said, “Apparently, pandas don’t like to mate when they’re in captivity and that’s what he compared it to. I was like, ‘Can you just clarify this for everyone and know it’s nothing that I’m doing wrong, ok? This is on your end buddy.'”

Further talking about her interaction with Corey Graves’ and his reaction to this news, Carmella says her beau told her, “The internet blows everything up! So, he said one little thing—it was a joke—and then it turned into this whole thing. He’s like, ‘You think I don’t have s*x with my girlfriend? Come on!’ But, you know how the internet works.”

Well now, this certainly is quite a clarification that the lady has asked out of her man!

