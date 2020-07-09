The brutal killing of George Floyd in Minnesota has caused a global upheaval. With biggies from every field in the world lending their support to the cause of Black Lives Matter, the latest to join the list is one of Hollywood’s most powerful actor, Will Smith.

Opening up about his own ordeal on racism, Will Smith said that he has faced racist slangs one more than one occasion in life. The Aladdin actor said that growing up in Philadelphia has made him understand what racism feels like.

Speaking to political commentator and activist Angela Rye on her podcast On One With Angela Rye, Will Smith said, “I grew up in Philadelphia. I grew up under Mayor Rizzo. He went from the chief of police to become the mayor and he had an iron hand.”

The actor further went on to say, “I’ve been called n**ger by the cops in Philly on more than 10 occasions. I got stopped frequently. So I understand what it’s like to be in those circumstances with the police.”

Will Smith also opened up about the nationwide protests on George Floyd’s death and the global support to the cause of Black Lives Matter. The Bad Boys actor said, “We are in a circumstance that we’ve never been in before. The entire globe has stood up and said to the African American people, ‘We see you and we hear you. How can we help?’ We’ve never been there before.”

Pledging his support to the cause of his upheaving his community, Will Smith said, “Rage is justified under oppression. But it also can be really dangerous. You got to be careful not to be consumed by your own rage, and that’s something that I’ve worked really hard on. I am pledging my unending devotion to the evolution of my community and the evolution of my country, and ultimately the world, towards the greatest harmony that we’ll be able to create. I am happy to be alive during this time, and to serve.”

For those of you living under the rock, the unarmed African American, George Floyd died after a white cop pinned him with his knee for over 9 minutes. He was in a viral video heard saying several times, “Please, I can’t breath”. The brutal acts of racism led to violent protests by the residents of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

