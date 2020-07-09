Canadian Actor Ryan Gosling’s upcoming horror movie, named The Wolfman, will be helmed by The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell. Yes, it is official now! As per the reports, Ryan Gosling and Leigh Whannell have wanted to work together for long. But surprisingly, the offer to direct The Wolfman was turned down by Leigh Whannell until Blumhouse boss, Jason Blum, boarded the movie.

According to Deadline, “Schuker Blum, Jason Blum’s wife, and the producer, asked the director to reconsider. Whannell has a first-look deal across film and television with Blumhouse for projects he writes, directs or produces, and over the last decade, Whannell and Blumhouse have collaborated on seven projects.”

But finally, the movie will be produced by Blumhouse. Leigh Whannell will pen down the story treatment. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo will take over the script. They are best known for ‘Orange Is the New Black’ on Netflix.

Apart from this, not much information about the plot is out. But this news is surely a great relief for the fans of both the actor and the director.

Ryan Gosling’s fans were desperately waiting to see him as the actor had not announced any new projects after First Man.

Leigh Whannell’s previous movie, The Invisible Man, took $7 million to make and earned a total of $124 million at the box office. Everyone loved the movie and it had the potential to earn even more but unfortunately, the movie theatres shut down owing to the outbreak of coronavirus.

As soon as any new update comes regarding the movie, we shall inform you at the earliest.

