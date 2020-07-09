Thanos went on to be Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mightiest villain and well one who also has a huge fanbase. While, with his death in the Avengers’: Endgame, was very much a conclusion to the Josh Brolin played the character, a new update suggests that he might get a prequel and it will explore his childhood.

There have been several rumours on Thanos getting a prequel series, to be aired on Disney Plus. It was being said that the series will explore his backstory, as to what led this purple giant to become a maniac and have the intention to swipe off half the lives. It was also said that the series will introduce his brother and son to the universe.

While in this, now the recent update says that we might get to see Josh Brolin’s Thanos’ childhood version. According to the report in We Got This Covered, a movie will have flashbacks of Thanos’ childhood and younger years. The idea is to show how he witnessed the destruction of his homeland.

According to the same report, this is meant to happen in a cosmic movie. While there is no clear indication of what film this is, it is being said that it will be a journey into the background of mighty Thanos. It will be exciting to see how this new development shapes up.

