WWE: SHOCKING! Jeff Hardy Throws His Urine On Sheamus

WWE is trying its best to engage its viewers to the screen. As amid the pandemic, the live arena factor is missing, the company is serving some ‘hot’ segments to the fans. In the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, we saw one such disgusting yet entertaining segment between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus.

This week’s SmackDown opened with Sheamus calling out Jeff Hardy and making him take a drug test. For a drug test, Jeff urinated in a vessel, inside the four ropes. Also, a doctor was present inside the ring to test the sample of urine. But the charismatic enigma said, “It’s better to be pissed off than pissed on” and threw the urine on Sheamus.

Post this incident, Jeff Hardy signed the contract for a match against Sheamus at WWE Backlash. The pay-per-view will take place on 14th June 2020.

Meanwhile, there’s good news for WWE fans in India as Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has announced the return of live Hindi commentary for WWE’s weekly flagship shows RAW, SmackDown and NXT plus all pay-per-view special events starting with Backlash airing on June 15.

WWE fans in India can tune-in to SONY TEN 3 channels to catch their favourite superstars in action with Hindi commentary, while SONY TEN 1 continues to be the destination for WWE with English commentary. In addition, SPSN will also live telecast one of WWE’s biggest pay-per-view events, Backlash, in Hindi and English on June 15.

This year’s event will be bigger than ever as viewers will witness Randy Orton take on Edge, reigniting their rivalry in ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’.

