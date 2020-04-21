WWE: Randy Orton VS Edge’s Match Is Most Criticized In Wrestlemania 36 & It Has A Connection With Chris Benoit’s Suicide

Earlier this month, WWE’s highly awaited Wrestlemania 36 took place. Being held without the presence of a live audience, the pay-per-view still managed good reactions from fans. Some matches like The Undertaker vs AJ Styles and John Cena vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, fetched good response due to the unique concept. Contrary to positives, Randy Orton vs Edge’s Last Man Standing faced severe criticism and there are several reasons for it.

First of all, the match was the second-longest in the history of Wrestlemania, which lasted almost 37 minutes. Not just fans but even several wrestling superstars were disappointed with the matchup due to lack of any exciting element. Also, many of the fans bashed the company for taking a dig at Chris Benoit’s suicide who hanged himself with a weight cable after murdering his wife and younger son in rage in 2007. The criticism came in reference to one of the moments were Randy Orton choked Edge with a weight cable.

For the unversed, after Benoit’s suicide, the company banned his name from the history book and also didn’t inducted him in Hall Of Fame. One of the major reasons behind Benoit’s suicide is said to be his brain damage due to concussions during his wrestling career.

What’s your opinion about the whole criticism?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!