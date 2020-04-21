The Snyder Cut Controversy: Fans May Never Get To See This Version As Warner Bros. Has No Plans To Release It, Here’s Why

DC’s Justice League released in 2017. The superhero film was completed by Joss Whedon, who stepped in for Zack Snyder after the director left the production midway due to a family tragedy. Years later, fans continue to plead with Warner Bros to release the fabled “Snyder Cut”. Till today, it still hasn’t been verified if the mythical cut exists. Now a new leak hints some bad news for the fans who were waiting for the Snyder cut.

Many DC fans have long waited for Snyder’s version of the Justice League to hit the upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. Snyder cut became a campaign named after Zack Snyder. Snyder has said it does exist and includes unfinished visual effects at points but, in at least some shape or form, exists in nearly its entirety.

In one Vero comment, Snyder suggested that it wasn’t completely finished, he said: “Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I’ve made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film,” Snyder previously said in a comment on Vero. Snyder’s version of Justice League was first teased in Batman v. Superman, including that Knightmare sequence that seemingly popped up out of the blue. As per Snyder, that was all supposed to be expanded upon in his version of the DC Comics team-up before studio executives removed the take for being too dark.

Now as far as relaxing on HBO Max is concerned, a new report from FandomWire says that the Snyder Cut is not coming to HBO Max, nor will it ever see the light of day. Sources at Warner Bros. claim the studio will never work with Zack again, and executives are furious with Snyder for adding fuel to the fire to keep #ReleasetheSnyderCut trending. Warner Bros. allegedly met Snyder, to finish an extensive amount of post-production work, but Zack asked for 20 million Dollars and WB had to cancel the deal.

This leak is yet to be confirmed, but it is now safe to assume that Snyder’s version of the film will never see the light of the day. From a business point of view, it makes sense that Warner Bros. is simply not interested in investing tens of millions on the Snyder cut in an uncertain economic environment with very few chances of returns.

Warner Bros are probably not interested in retreading past mistakes, instead, focusing on building the DC Extended Universe films like Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Adam.

It’s very sad news but still, there are chances that this isn’t the last we’ll hear of the Snyder Cut. It’s high time Snyder himself will have to address the situation and let the fans know if they should wait for the cut or not.

