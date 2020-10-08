WWE: NXT Star Ridge Holland Suffers A Serious Leg Injury During A Brawl

Here is sad news for Ridge Holland’s fans. The former professional rugby league player has suffered a leg or knee injury during last night’s WWE NXT episode. In the last night show, we saw Ridge Holland defeating Danny Burch in singles action. The injury took place during the post-match fight with Oney Lorcan. After the match, Lorcan stood up for his tag team partner and hit a big dive from his ring to the floor.
Holland caught Lorcan off the dive however his ankle buckled. The dreaded “X” symbol was thrown up and officials tended to Holland while Lorcan returned to the ring to check on Burch. Read the article to know more.
NXT then went to a commercial break, before returning to a shot of Ridge Holland being loaded onto a stretcher and taken out of the Capitol Wrestling Center, flashing a quick thumbs-up as he went. Vic Joseph also opened up about how it’s never good to see a wrestler get injured. On the other hand, Wade Barrett spoke about the world-class medical staff taking care of Ridge Holland. We hope that Holland is okay and injury has not affected him much.
Did you miss the last night’s WWE NXT episode? No problem, Have a look at a few shots from tonight’s match and post-match angle on NXT TV:
That was quite a match, wasn’t it? What’s your opinion on Ridge Holland defeating Danny Burch in singles action? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.
