WWE NXT Results: Kurt Angle’s Return, Adam Cole VS The Velveteen Dream Announcement & Much More!

This week’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House had pretty ordinary matches but there were even some exciting moments. Most importantly, Kurt Angle returned to the ring! Yes, you read that right, the veteran did return inside those four ropes.

Also, NXT champion Adam Cole agreeing for his title defence against The Velveteen Dream was one of those exciting moments.

Take a look at a short recap of NXT TakeOver: In Your House (27th May 2020):

Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Kushida v. Drake Maverick v. Jake Atlas

In a chaotic triple threat match, Drake Maverick defeated Japanese pro-wrestler Yujiro Kushida and Jake Atlas with a pinfall victory. He advances to the finals of the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament.

Johnny Gargano v. Adrian Alanis

Johnny Gargano defeated Adrian Alanis in Gargano Invitational.

Shotzi Blackheart v. Raquel Gonzalez

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart after giving a powerbomb shot.

Rhea Ripley-Lo Shirai v. Charlotte Flair-Chelsea Green

Charlotte Flair scored a pinfall victory over Lo Shirai making her team win.

Adam Cole agrees for a Title defence

In this segment, William Regal asked Adam Cole to defend his title against The Velveteen Dream and Cole agreed. But there’s one condition, if Dream loses the match, he will get another title shot.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!