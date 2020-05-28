Martin Scorsese & Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ SKIP Netflix & To Arrive On Apple TV+?

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s next film Killers Of The Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, has been making headlines for its massive budget. If the reports are to go by, the film has been acquired by Apple and the giant will be backing the project henceforth. Below are the deets.

It was in April, that the reports of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of The Flower Moon’s skyrocketing budget surfaced. It was being said that the maverick filmmaker is trying to get in Netflix and Apple together for funding the project. But turns out Apple has locked the deal alone leaving behind Netflix. As for Apple, this is the second big film after last year’s Tom Hanks starrer Greyhound.

According to the reports in Deadline, the Martin Scorsese film will be labelled as an Apple Original and will be distributed theatrically worldwide by ViacomCBS Inc’s Paramount Pictures. Both the giants have not commented on the deal as of yet. Confirmations are awaited.

It was earlier reported that the budget of the film has touched the figure of US $200 million. This isn’t the first time Martin Scorsese has pitched a magnum budget. His last film with Netflix, The Irishman was also an extravaganza affair as well. But it was a win-win as the film did help the streaming giant boost the number of its paid subscribers.

However, Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon is an adaptation of a book by the same name, written by David Grann. The story revolves around the FBI investigation of the killing of native American Osages during the 1920s.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!