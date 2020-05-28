Not Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Is Worried About THIS Person During Lockdown

Jennifer Aniston is in the news lately due to link-up with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The news of her alleged relationship with him and Alia Shawkat in the picture again has confused their fans about what’s exactly going on. But guess what, the FRIENDS actress is worried about someone amid lockdown.

If you think Jennifer Aniston is worried about Brad Pitt, you are wrong. The actress is concerned about her BFF and Friends co-star Courteney Cox. Wondering why? As reported by Closer, Jen is worried for Cox because she is self-isolating away from her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid.

Courteney Cox’s boyfriend Johnny McDaid is stuck in the UK. This is the first time Courteney is away from him for such a long time. Hence, Jennifer Aniston is being a lifeline for her Cox. About the same, an insider said, “Courteney has been struggling since lockdown when she realised that she and Johnny would be apart. She’s worried about the ongoing impact of a long-distance relationship and whether they can survive being split up like this. She feels lonely and just wishes she could see Johnny in person.”

Jennifer Aniston is making sure that she distracts Courteney Cox and keeps calling her regularly to check on her. The insider added, “Jen and Court speak every day on FaceTime. They’ve been sharing recipes, fitness tips and supporting each other emotionally, as Jen has been worried that Courteney isn’t used to being apart from Johnny for so long.”

It’s good to see how Jennifer Aniston is there for her friend Courteney. Even in Friends, their characters Rachel and Monica had each other’s back all the time.

