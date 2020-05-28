The ever gorgeous and talented actress Hilary Duff who was one of the main leads in 2003 released Cheaper By The Dozen, along with the rest of the star cast from the film had a virtual surprise for their fans yesterday.

Hilary Duff along with her ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ co-stars Piper Perabo, Kevin G. Schmidt, Alyson Stoner, Jacob Smith, Morgan York, Shane Kinsman, Brent Kinsman, Forrest Landis, and Blake Woodruff recreated some of the most loved and adored moments virtually from the film.

Hilary Duff who has over a whopping 15 million followers on her Instagram account, shared the video on the photo-video sharing app. The actress along with the video wrote, ” Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. ❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #wearefamily”

Hilary Duff also made sure to tag her co-stars from Cheaper By The Dozen along with the video.

Amid lockdown, Hilary Duff and team Cheaper By The Dozen recreated the most loved scenes from their film for a good cause. As they teamed up to gather charity for ‘No Kid Hungry’ campaign that aims to end childhood hunger in The US.

Talking about the film Cheaper By The Dozen, the Hollywood family comedy released in 2003 was then one of the most successful releases of that year. The Hilary Duff starrer was a remake of a 1950 released film with the same name.

Following the success of Cheaper By The Dozen (2003), a sequel of the film titled Cheaper By The Dozen 2 was released in the year 2005.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!