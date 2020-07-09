WWE universe was in for a treat with back to back days of series of action-packed matches in the form of Great American Bash by NXT comprising of young, upcoming talents from WWE. Every match was special and one of their kind that had the audience at the edge of the seat. One of the most talked-about and awaited matches was the main event between NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, in which the winner takes it all.

Both, Adam Cole and Keith Lee with their superb and breathtaking performance had their fans and WWE universe on feet. Both the superstars were well aware of the importance of winning this match on their career.

There were a lot of twists and turns in the entire match until towards the very end, Adam Cole hit multiple superkicks on the big man followed by his iconic move Last Shot. To add a finishing touch and to wear out Keith Lee completely off his feet, Adam went to the ropes and attempted his move Panama Sunrise, but to his tough luck, he caught in mid-air by Keith. Following which the NXT North American Champion delivered a Spirit Bomb followed by the Big Bang Catastrophe to gain a pain fall victory over Adam, and to win his first-ever NXT championship.

With this big win, Keith Lee has penned his name in records book as the first-ever double champion in the history of NXT. Before his match with Keith Lee, Adam Cole had an amazing run as an NXT Champion for over 400 days. To make him the longest-reigning NXT champion so far in the black and gold brand.

Adam Cole might have lost his title, but he sure shot won hearts of everyone, as 14-time world champion and WWE great Triple H and others heaped praises for the former NXT Champion for the brilliant show that he has been putting in ever since he had won the prestigious title back in June 2019.

There is a saying “it’s the talent that makes the title.”

During his 403 day reign over the black and gold brand Adam Cole MADE the NXT championship, THE championship. That reign might be over but he’s just getting started.

Adam Cole IS #WWENXT

and that…is #Undisputed. #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/hJ6GMXOK1p — Triple H (@TripleH) July 9, 2020

A total legend, a face of Nxt, multiple classic matches, Adam Cole is truely amazing and that’s Undisputed #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WFuiNNAtdK — 𝙂𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙎𝙩𝙮𝙡𝙚𝙯 (@LegitStylez_) July 9, 2020

Talking about Keith Lee, the current NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion has been showered with congratulatory messages on the biggest win of his career so far.

Bask in his Glory!! #KeithLee has won the #NXTChampionship and become the first ever two single title holder….#NXTGAB

So many congratulations @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/xrxYlAg6nX — 🅁🄰🄵🄸🄳 🄰🄷🄼🄴🄳 🅁🄰🄳 (@rafidahmedraad) July 9, 2020

Congratulations #KeithLee on becoming the new #WWENXT Champion. The first WWE Superstar to ever hold both nxt singles belts simultaneously!#WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/qCRAi2K2ms — Shikhar Tiwari (@itsmeshikhar11) July 9, 2020

If this isn’t a screen saver what is #KeithLee pic.twitter.com/s7l6cZKHnU — Mrfantastic2 (@Dwill2win2) July 9, 2020

