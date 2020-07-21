WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Rubbishes Rumour Of Being Diagnosed With COVID-19, But Confirms Wife Tested Positive

WWE legend and two times Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been making headlines not just for his comeback in WWE as an aid to his former Evolution mate Randy Orton, but also for his personal life. There have been reports stating that the former 16 times WWE World Champion being diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, Ric Flair in an interview with a leading international tabloid rubbished the reports, as he stated that he is doing good, and it’s his wife Wendy Barlow who has been tested positive for the global pandemic.

Ric Flair in an interview with New York Post said, “That is absolutely incorrect, My wife does [have the virus]… we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick.”

The same portal also further mentioned that Ric Flair hung up on them before they could ask more questions about spotting him at Starbucks in Georgia without having a mask on. But later the 71-year-old texted them that his “health is excellent.”

More about the veteran wrestler, Flair was last seen in action against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24 back in 2008. Post his retirement the ‘nature boy’ has been making his appearance in WWE occasionally.

Apart from WWE, Ric Flair in his wrestling career was also associated with American Wrestling Association (AWA) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!