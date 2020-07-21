Tom Arnold & Ashley Groussman Marriage Officially OVER

Actor Tom Arnold and wife Ashley Groussman have officially separated after almost ten years of being married. They will share the joint custody of their son and daughter, 7-year-old Jax and 4-year-old Quinn, respectively. They will be splitting their time in the week and on holidays.

Last month, the couple had stated in a joint statement that “we’re pleased to report that we have arrived at an amicable resolution to our custody issues. We continue to work with a co-parenting therapist and are committed to raising our family in a healthy and cooperative manner.”

According to a filing copy obtained by PEOPLE, the dissolution of the marriage was filed in LA County Superior Court. The reason behind the divorce is stated as ‘irreconcilable differences.’

The divorce was confirmed by Tom Arnold in January when he spoke to PEOPLE, “It’s not super fun, but it’s okay,” he said and added that it was “the right thing.”

He continued, “We tried to make it work. It wasn’t a big dramatic thing. It wasn’t all of a sudden. We definitely grew apart. It’s been a rough couple of years. Because I’m a father, I genuinely have the best life I’ve ever had, and I’m so grateful to Ashley because I would not be a father if not for her.”

He also said, “We had many good years together. Everybody has one life. People change. I support her living her life, and I don’t want her to feel any guilt, and I am very grateful for what we had.”

Tom Arnold will pay his ex-wife Ashley Groussman $4,383 monthly in spousal support till he is 65. Along with this, he will also be paying child support until their kids are 18. He will also pay 50% of his net income from “all right, title and interest in 12 intellectual properties relating to underlying works which were created during the marriage.” It includes episodes of Trailer Park Boys, etc.

The couple got married in 2009 in Hawaii.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!