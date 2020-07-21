Here’s some interesting and exciting news for all you Friends fans. David Schwimmer, who played the intelligent but goofy and lovable Ross Geller on the beloved comedy, said that the eagerly awaited Friends reunion special episode could begin filming soon. And by ‘soon’, we mean as early as next month.

David Schwimmer said he and his Friends co-stars could be shooting the one-off episode in mid-August, if it’s safe to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic. The special, which is to air in the US on HBO Max, will feature all six friends from the sitcom. That is, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, David Schwimmer promised fans that the special would feature ‘surprise bits.’ He said: “It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August, but honestly we’re going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”

The special is due to be filmed at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California. The state is still struggling to get a grip on Covid-19 outbreak. As for the reunion episode, it was set to launch in May, but filming got delayed due to the pandemic.

While on the show, David Schwimmer also recalled almost turning down the fantastic role of Ross. He told Fallon that he had been displaced by his first experience of being a sitcom regular. When his agent first told him about the Friends role, Schwimmer said ‘he was not interested,’ until he heard from the show’s co-creators. He said that he had auditioned for the pair for a role on a different comedy that was later cancelled. He made enough of an impression that they wrote the part of Ross with Schwimmer in mind – that convinced him to take the role.

On a lighter note, Schwimmer also revealed that one of the most common things fans ask him on the street and when they meet him – ‘you were on a break.’ When asked for his views if the couple were together when Ross cheated, David Schwimmer deadpanned: “It’s not even a question, they were on a break.”

How excited are you for the Friends reunion episode? Tell us in the comments.

