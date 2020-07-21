Hugh Jackman AKA Wolverine Takes Up Farming Amid Coronavirus Pandemic & The Reason Will Make You Respect Him More!

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, apart from acting versatility and choice of a varied range of characters in films, is also known for his humanitarian works. For those wondering what the X-Men star is up to these days amid quarantine, the actor yesterday took to his twitter to share his whereabouts with his fans and followers.

Hugh Jackman shared a picture along with a tweet in which he mentioned that he has been actively volunteering an organisation. The actor has been farming and harvesting crops that will help many families fill their stomachs.

Hugh Jackman’s tweet read, “I’ve been volunteering at Share The Harvest Farm. An amazing organization that helps feed families in need on the East End of Long Island.”

I’ve been volunteering at Share The Harvest Farm. An amazing organization that helps feed families in need on the East End of Long Island. To learn more, go to https://t.co/uzOxsvhYz6 pic.twitter.com/ntOOzs6f34 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 20, 2020

In the above picture, The Wolverine actor can be seen making his way through green fields with a basket of fresh and green veggies in it. Hugh Jackman is also seen with the proper precautionary measure with face mask amid COVID-19.

On the work front, Hugh Jackman was last seen on the big screen in dark comedy-drama, Bad Education. The Hollywood star will next be seen in the science-fiction drama Reminiscence. The film is helmed by Lisa Joy also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu with others. Reminiscence is slated to release on 16th April 2021.

