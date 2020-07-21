Kanye West: “Everybody Knows The Movie Get Out Is About Me”

Kanye West has been in news pretty regularly either for his music or his run for the presidential election. West surprised everyone when his July 4 tweet announced that he will run for president in the November general elections.

He was in news yesterday for removing Nicki Minaj’s verse from his upcoming song ‘New Body.’ But now, the rapper is in news not for his election campaign or music but because of a series of latest tweets.

Kanye West took to twitter a couple of hours ago and tweeted: “Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.”

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1285395145098096640?s=20

Wondering what ‘Get Out’ is? Well, ‘Get Out’ is a 2017 horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele. It centres around Chris Washington, a young African-American man who uncovers a disturbing secret when he meets the family of his white girlfriend, Rose Armitage, during a weekend gateway.

But what exactly is their secret? Well, it is pretty creepy… The Armitage family has a HUGE secret. This family, for decades now, has been ‘supplying’ African-American bodies for the old and dying white folks in their cult. Yeah, that’s right – supplying. The senior Armitage patriarch has found a way to use neurosurgery and hypnosis to move the consciousness of one person into another’s body.

In a flashback, there is a mention of how the senior Armitage was beaten by Jesse Owens in the qualifying round for the Berlin Olympics in 1936. Jesse was black and this probably began the fascination for the African-American physique for the Armitage family. The family the African-American people to be a good vessel to be used by another mind – the mind of a white person.

Is Kanye West trying to imply that the Kardashians hypnotized him? Well, just take a look at the tweet that followed. Kanye West tweeted: “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday”.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1285404155159277568?s=20 (Kim Hypnotised Me pic_

For the unversed during his first presidential rally yesterday, West broke down and said that his dad wanted to abort him. He also went on to say that ‘I almost killed my daughter!’

As of this minute, Kanye West has deleted both tweets.

