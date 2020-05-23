WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results: Braun Strowman To Defend Universal Championship In A 2 On 1 Handicap Match Against The Miz & John Morrison At Backlash

Last night’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown was not just a roller coaster ride for the fans, but also the superstars. As we are inching closer to pay-per-view premiere of Backlash which is scheduled to take on 14th June, yesterday’s Smackdown proved to be a decider and made things a bit clear on matches and participants for Backlash.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown opened with former WWE Tag Team champions The Miz and John Morrison making fun of Universal Champion Braun Strowman. We must add, that the duo was quite successful in provoking the Monster among men. Following which The Miz paid its price as he went one on one with Braun with a little assistance from Morrison at ringside.

Despite Morrison’s interruption and sneak attack on WWE Universal Champion, things didn’t go in Miz’s favour as Braun Strowman defeated him with a massive power slam.

Right after the WWE match, Morrison threw a challenge to Braun, asking the latter to defend his Universal Championship by facing him and The Miz at the same time in a 2 on 1 handicap match at Backlash. The monster among men didn’t take much time to think as he happily accepted the challenge.

Talking about the vacant WWE Intercontinental Championship, it was no less than a treat for fans to watch two of the most gifted wrestlers AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura go one on one in the first of two-quarter final matches.

The match went back and forth, as both the talented WWE wrestlers displayed their skills and talent, but it was AJ Styles who gained the upper hand as he with his trademark finisher delivered a ‘Phenomenal Forearm’ to pin Shinsuke to gain an important win.

In the second quarter-final, arch-rivals, the ‘Ultimate Enigma’ Jeff Hardy went one on one with ‘Celthic Warrior’ Sheamus. The duo who have been sharing heated rivalry from the past few weeks displayed an amazing match with both giving their best in-store. It wasn’t that easy, but somehow with his quick thinking, Jeff Hary managed to pull off the match by pinning Sheamus for 1 2 3.

From the women’s division, in a Champion Vs Champion non-title match, Women’s NXT Champion Charollete Flair went one on one with Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley. The match started on a heated note as both the champions exchanged punches, elbows, and knees to prove who is the superior amongst the two. Both of the competitors who are so well aware of each other’s strategies and moves gave a solid match, till Bayley pulled off a miracle by pinning Charlotte with the help of the ropes without being caught by the referee to steal a victory.

In a mixed tag team match, Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville took on the Money In the Bank briefcase winner Otis and his partner Mandy Rose. The ladies decide to start off the match as Mandy Rose went after Sonya Deville right from the word go. It didn’t take much time for Otis and Dolph to enter the match as they exchanged blows both inside and outside the ring. The women too weren’t far behind as it was a completely chaotic situation with both teams trying to give their best to win the match call off the day. Mandy, despite putting in her best fight it was just a matter of a fraction of seconds which changed the course of the match with Sonya pinning the former with a big running knee to the back of the head for the win.

