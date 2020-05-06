Former WWE diva and John Cena’s ex-girlfriend, Nikki Bella recently made a shocking revelation that she was raped twice as a teenager. This shocking information came through her new book ‘Incomparable’ co-written by a twin sister, Brie Bella.

Nikki Bella shared the details of the horrific incident, she said that she was raped when she was just 15, by a high-school student who she thought was her friend. Former WWE star was then raped again next year by a college-age man after being drugged by him. Nikki has said that these incidents have impacted her relationships, this can be noticed as Nikki always had trusted issues with the men she dated after that incident.

Nikki wrote in her book, “There is the horrible offence in the moment, and then the shame and blame that follow and feel almost worse than the original pain. When something like this happens to you, you understand the blame-the-victim mentality, how easy it is to feel shame rather than anger, how easy it is to feel like you could have stopped it yourself”.

In an interview with People magazine, Nikki stated – “When that happened to me, I immediately just felt so ashamed and blamed myself, and that’s what made me want to keep it such a secret. And keeping that a secret and blaming myself, I started to lose my confidence. I started to disrespect myself. And then the relationships I got into at a young age, I let other people disrespect me and felt like, that’s okay, this is what I deserved”

Nikki added, “I was like that for a really long time. I would go to therapy on and off. Looking at it now I’m like, ‘Oh Nicole, I wish you just would’ve let go at a young age. So much would have changed for you.’ And I think that’s what made me really want to tell these stories finally”.

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella is now happily engaged to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev and she is also 26 weeks pregnant with his child.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!