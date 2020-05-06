We have seen real-life romance taking off at the backstage in WWE and one such love story was of John Cena and diva, Nikki Bella’s. The couple enjoyed a lot of attention from fans and back then had created a fan base rooting for their relationship. But after being together for six long years, the two decided to part ways in 2018.

In her memoir, Incomparable, Nikki Bella has spoken in brief about her break-up with the WWE superstar and her words seem to be bluntly honest. She mentioned that during the relationship, she failed to understand herself and maintained a mum about her needs. She also revealed that John’s busy schedule affected the relation to a great extent.

Nikki wrote, “He had made it clear that they weren’t on the menu for him. That’s tough, though, because if you’re inclined that way, then the more you grow to love someone, the more you want it all. I stopped giving voice to those needs, though. I was worried my ex would call it off and let me go. And while I wanted those things very badly – I just wanted him more.”

“I was intent on fitting into the contours of [John’s] very busy and big life. That was paramount to me, pleasing and keeping him content, not voicing my own needs. He had no idea I wasn’t getting what I needed because I never said anything. Because I assumed he wasn’t willing to make sacrifices, I did not persistently ask,” Nikki added further.

